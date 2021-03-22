Coroner: Woman killed in wreck involving car believed to be racing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a fatal crash Sunday evening that is believed to have been caused by street racing.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says 52-year-old Brandy Lee Moore Ballard was killed in the 800 block of Arkadelphia Road when she was struck head on by a Chevrolet Camaro that crossed into her lane.
Investigators believe the Camaro was racing another vehicle at the time of the wreck.
We will provide more information when it is available.
