Chilton Co. K9s get body armor

Chilton County K9s get body armor (Source: Chilton County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff | March 22, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT - Updated March 22 at 6:29 PM

CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County Sheriff’s Office K9s Justice, Traffic, Tracker and Shep have received donation of body armor

The dogs received bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vests were embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

