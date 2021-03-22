Birmingham Civil Rights Institute selects new interim president, CEO

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute Board of Directors selected a new interim President and CEO.
The board chose DeJuana L. Thompson, founder of “Woke Vote” and Think Rubix Principal to succeed Denise Gilmore, BCRI former Director of Transition, who was distinguished with The Institute’s first Odessa Woolfolk Honor of Influence for her exceptional dedication and leadership in March.
From Thompson’s bio: DeJuana L. Thompson is a political and social strategy consultant providing innovative and sustainable engagement methods and models for candidates, campaigns, and community organizations. She is a co-founding partner with Think Rubix, a creative problem-solving and engagement firm based in DC and Birmingham. She is a proud Birmingham native who first volunteered at BCRI in 1999, serving as a youth guide. After getting her start working in municipal politics as a Committee Assistant to the Birmingham City Council, she quickly broadened the duty, becoming the Special Projects Coordinator and Council Neighborhood Liaison working on engagement and programming with the 99 Birmingham neighborhood presidents.
DeJuana’s work has taken her from Birmingham to the White House. Notably as a presidential appointee, DeJuana was appointed by the Obama/Biden Administration in 2015 to serve as a Senior Advisor in the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). DeJuana served as the National Deputy Director for Community Engagement and the National African American Engagement Director for the Democratic National Committee. DeJuana Thompson is the founder of Woke Vote, an organization designed to engage, mobilize, and turnout African American voters in the South through campus and faith-based outreach, strategic media outreach, culturally relevant GOTV efforts and training for new organizers. Notably the program has engaged over 2M Black voters nationwide and has trained over 5K new leaders.
