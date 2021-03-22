Birmingham Civil Rights Institute selects new interim president, CEO

DeJuana’s work has taken her from Birmingham to the White House. Notably as a presidential appointee, DeJuana was appointed by the Obama/Biden Administration in 2015 to serve as a Senior Advisor in the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). DeJuana served as the National Deputy Director for Community Engagement and the National African American Engagement Director for the Democratic National Committee. DeJuana Thompson is the founder of Woke Vote, an organization designed to engage, mobilize, and turnout African American voters in the South through campus and faith-based outreach, strategic media outreach, culturally relevant GOTV efforts and training for new organizers. Notably the program has engaged over 2M Black voters nationwide and has trained over 5K new leaders.