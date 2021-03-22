Birmingham City Schools will end blended learning in April

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools will end blended learning starting Monday, April 5, 2021.
All students previously in Group A or Group B will have in-person learning four days a week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will be deep cleaning days.
The virtual option is also available. Parents will need to alert their child’s school this week if they want to go to virtual learning.
The change comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week announced new guidelines for social distancing in schools, reducing the requirement from 6 feet to 3 feet.
“This change is in the best interest of our scholars,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan. “We have maintained that we would be guided by science in making our decisions. In this case, science shows that we can safely educate students following safety protocols and maintaining a social distance of 3 feet.”
