ADEM working fuel spill from abandoned boats in Walker County’s White Oak Creek

WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Boats at an abandoned marina in Walker County leaked causing a fuel spill in White Oak Creek.
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is working in conjunction with federal and local responders to contain and clean up the fuel spill.
ADEM and rapid response units from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency were notified Saturday of leaking vessels at an abandoned marina on the creek in Oakman, approximately a half mile upstream of the Warrior River.
Crews said the leak already caused a visible sheen atop the water when responders arrived on site.
EPA’s Region 4 emergency rapid response contractors began placing boom and removing fuel from the water. Responders found five vessels leaking at the abandoned marina – one sunk, another upside down and three partially submerged in the water.
The area of the sheen at the marina is estimated at 12,000 square feet.
Boom has been placed in the creek to contain the spill, and skimming and recovery tools have been put into use to remove the petroleum.
Accessibility to the marina is limited due to poor road conditions in the area and a local bridge with weight capacity limits that may hamper a vacuum truck in getting to the marina.
