Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Mostly clear skies to begin the day with chilly early morning lows with increasing clouds in East Alabama but only a limited chance to see any precipitation. The increase in clouds will continue with fewer clouds through the day in West Alabama. Afternoon temperatures will be a few degrees warmer with highs around 65 and easterly winds at 10-15 mph with a few gusts up to 20.
The warming trend will continue through tomorrow but by Tuesday we transition into a more southwesterly wind flow which will help usher in more moisture and bring increasing chances for showers. Rain chances will continue increasing and with several weather disturbances rotating across the area we see a return to a chance for not only showers but thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday.
Then a front will finally push across the area ending rain chances by week’s end although we will see a return to at least a chance for showers again Saturday. Overall, temperatures will remain relatively mild for the week ahead. However, the increasing rain chances will enhance the risk for river flooding as minor flooding is forecast along portions of the Black Warrior River through at least Tuesday although river flood estimates will change based on the upcoming rain event.
In the meantime, enjoy the Sunday sunshine as rain returns in the week ahead.
