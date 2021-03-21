Samford football falls to VMI 38-37 in OT

The teams entered overtime, tied at 30-30. Samford went on offense to begin the extra period. Welch hit Montrell Washington for a 13-yard touchdown, and Mitchell Fineran kicked the extra point to give Samford a 37-30 lead. VMI’s Reece Udinski connected with Jakob Herres for an 18-yard touchdown on the Keydets’ OT possession. VMI decided to go for the two-point conversion, and Udinski hit Michael Jackson in the end zone to give VMI the 38-37 win.