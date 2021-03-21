Samford football falls to VMI 38-37 in OT

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Samford senior quarterback Liam Welch passed for a school-record 570 yards, but it was not enough as the Bulldog football team dropped a 38-37 decision to 19th-ranked VMI Saturday afternoon at Seibert Stadium.
The 570 yards breaks the old record of 562 set by Devlin Hodges against Western Carolina in 2018.
The teams entered overtime, tied at 30-30. Samford went on offense to begin the extra period. Welch hit Montrell Washington for a 13-yard touchdown, and Mitchell Fineran kicked the extra point to give Samford a 37-30 lead. VMI’s Reece Udinski connected with Jakob Herres for an 18-yard touchdown on the Keydets’ OT possession. VMI decided to go for the two-point conversion, and Udinski hit Michael Jackson in the end zone to give VMI the 38-37 win.
