1 person seriously injured in B’ham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A shooting in Birmingham Sunday afternoon left one person with life threatening injuries according to the Birmingham Police Department,
East precinct officers say while on patrol they heard multiple gunshots near the 7500 block of 67 Courtway South. A call then came in reporting a person had been shot. Officers located the victim, who was transported to UAB Hospital with life threatening injuries.
No suspects are in custody at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.