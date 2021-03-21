High speed chase ends in deadly officer involved shooting in Odenville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A high speed chase through multiple cities ended in an officer involved shooting and the death of a suspect Saturday evening.
According to the Odenville Police Department, St. Clair County deputies were assisting ALEA with a vehicle pursuit that began on Hwy 231 in the Ashville area. The suspect led authorities through Pell City before turning onto Hwy 174 towards Odenville.
Odenville Police Department, Margaret Police Department and Argo Police Department joined the chase.
A spike strip, deployed at Hwy 411 and Hwy 174 , finally brought the suspects vehicle to a stop. Officials say the man then discharged his weapon and officers returned fire.
No officers were injured but the suspect was killed in the incident.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
