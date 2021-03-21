COVID Relief allocation differs per school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The allocation process of federal COVID relief funding for local school districts is different across the state and some districts aren’t getting any money from parts of the relief package.
This isn’t to say the districts won’t get any help, but some of the big chunks of money are allocated based on student population makeup. The state got almost $900 million in relief funding for education based on the package approved in December. That money is divided into chunks and one chunk is called the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
Millions of dollars are distributed to schools from that pot of money.
The latest money breakdown on the state school department’s website showed Trussville City Schools, Vestavia Hills City Schools, and Mountain Brook City Schools won’t get any money from that chunk. The state superintendent says the districts don’t qualify because some relief money is based on the Title One formula which looks at student financial needs, but Dr. Eric Mackey says the districts do qualify for other rounds of federal funding to help support teaching through a pandemic.
“All three of those school districts have received an equitable amount of money out of a different fed fund. You may look at it and it may look like they were left out but received money from a different funding source,” said Dr. Mackey.
The state also expects to use about $30 million from the reserve fund as additional support to help all districts.
