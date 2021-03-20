Should you get a COVID-19 test if you rode out Wednesday’s storms in a tornado shelter?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many people across our viewing area went to tornado shelters during Wednesday’s storms. And some of those shelters couldn’t maintain COVID-19 safety protocols.
So, what you should do if you were in one of those storm shelters?
UAB Infectious Diseases Specialist, Dr. Michael Saag, said by now, everybody should know the rules to avoid getting COVID-19: wear a mask, avoid large crowds, if you can, but if can’t, you want to try to put some distance between yourself and others.
But for many who rode out the storms in tornado shelters social distancing was next to impossible. Social distancing was practiced as much as possible, but as more people heeded the warning, the more packed those shelters became.
Public safety officials had asked people to remember to bring their facial coverings with them because extra supplies of masks at the shelters weren’t guaranteed or were in limited supply.
Some people weren’t wearing masks, and that’s why Dr. Saag said you may want to consider self-quarantining.
“If there were people packed together, several of whom were not wearing masks, then I think that you’re obliged to take precautions, so you don’t inadvertently infect somebody around you if you had become infected and didn’t know it,” Dr. Saag explained.
The exception to that self-quarantine would be if you have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks. Dr. Saag said that exposure would not require you to quarantine.
But he said you’ll want to aggressively monitor for symptoms for the next several days, and if you feel even a little bit sick, he recommends getting tested for COVID immediately.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.