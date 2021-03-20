Shelby County Sheriff’s investigating possible shooting death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man dies after suffering life-threatening injuries on County Road.
According to Shelby County Sheriff’s, Shelby County 911 received multiple reports of shots being fired in the 500 block of County Road 203 in the Aldrich Community at 12:34 a.m. on Saturday, March 20.
With the assistance of several other law enforcement agencies, deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area and located a male subject with serious injuries.
Investigators say the life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and he died at the scene.
Sheriff John Samaniego encourages anyone with information to please contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Information may be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers or by phone at (205) 254-777. Tips through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.