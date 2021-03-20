FIRST ALERT: Dry air and clear skies for the first day of Spring

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Spring’s arrival greets us with cool temperatures as a back-door cold front slips into the region. There were a few early morning sprinkles, but these will continue diminishing leaving us with dry air and clearing skies for the remainder of the day with highs this afternoon around 60.
Tonight’s lows will be even cooler but aided by a few more clouds brought on by our easterly wind flow widespread frost will be limited but it appears freezing conditions will be isolated and generally only in the cooler, sheltered locations in North Alabama. Sunday sunshine will bring afternoon temperatures to around 65 tomorrow.
An area of high pressure over the Southeast will continue to provide dry conditions through Sunday night and into Monday morning. Morning temperatures will continue to be cool with increasingly warm conditions in the afternoon Monday. A return to a more progressive weather system will begin Monday night and Tuesday as a weather disturbance approaches the Mississippi Valley from the Southern Plains. Ahead of an advancing front, more moisture will be drawn into the region entering West Alabama Tuesday morning with moisture slowly spreading east through Tuesday night.
Southwest wilds will continue to bring moisture into the region as a rainy period continues through Wednesday. This weather set-up will be conducive for some periods of heavy rain during the mid-week period. Yet another disturbance associated with an advancing front will move through the region Thursday and Thursday night. At the moment it appears the Gulf moisture will be somewhat limited with this system and the greater rain and thunderstorm chances will be to the south. The system should clear the area with a return to dry conditions by Friday.
Be aware of changing weather conditions and forecast updates in the coming days but, in the meantime, enjoy quiet conditions for the First Weekend of Spring.
