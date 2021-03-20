FIRST ALERT: Dry air and clear skies for the first day of Spring

Southwest wilds will continue to bring moisture into the region as a rainy period continues through Wednesday. This weather set-up will be conducive for some periods of heavy rain during the mid-week period. Yet another disturbance associated with an advancing front will move through the region Thursday and Thursday night. At the moment it appears the Gulf moisture will be somewhat limited with this system and the greater rain and thunderstorm chances will be to the south. The system should clear the area with a return to dry conditions by Friday.