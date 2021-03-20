Nate Oats celebrates 1st round NCAA tournament win and daughter’s 17th birthday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nate Oats had a lot to celebrate Saturday! The Alabama men’s basketball head coach kicked off the first official day of spring with a 1st round NCAA tournament win and birthday message to his oldest daughter. Lexie Oats turned 17 today and her dad says he couldn’t be more proud.
“Proud of the young woman you’re becoming. Tells me she always has to celebrate in the NCAA Tournament. Could be a lot worse places I told her,” Oats said in a tweet.
Happy birthday Lexie! And congrats to the Alabama men’s basketball team on their win. See you in the second round!
