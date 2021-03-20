More than 3K inmates vaccinated in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 3,000 inmates in Mississippi received a first vaccine dose Friday.
The vaccinations were done at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, which houses over 17,000 inmates.
Mississippi Department of Corrections’ medical staff received 3,500 doses of vaccines to dole out.
It’s the first prison in the state to receive the vaccine.
“We are the first (state) to do this on a massive scale to offer every inmate and not to talk. There are many who are talking but we are the first one who is walking the walk,” MDOC-VitalCore Medical Director Dr. Raman Singh said.
MDOC says only one percent of inmates refused to receive the vaccine. While not mandatory, inmates will not be able to participate in visitations until they get the vaccine.
Next week, shots will be given out at Parchman and at South Mississippi Correctional the week after.
