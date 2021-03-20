Midfield Dollar General robbed; man shot shortly after

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Midfield Police are investigating after a shooting and robbery took place shortly after 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.
According to Midfield Police Chief Jesse Bell, a robbery occurred at the Dollar General on Jefferson Ave. Minutes later, less than a block away, a man was shot. The man was taken to an area hospital, where his injuries were described as non-life threatening.
No suspects are currently in custody.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
