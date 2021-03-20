Jefferson County COVID-19 hotline will send emails next week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It has been almost a month since the Bruno Event Team took over the Jefferson County COVID-19 hotline.
They estimate between 2,000 and 2,500 calls are coming in daily that the event staff handles.
Gene Hallman, the man at the helm of Bruno Events Team, says the team is trained to help people register for a vaccine and even point them elsewhere if needed, like other state approved vaccine providers.
They are also calling elderly people to help them register over the phone, noting that the digital signups have presented challenges for portions of the eligible population.
Hallman has heard reports that there are people who registered weeks ago who have not heard about an appointment, and he says to look for an email about that soon.
“Early next week, an email will be sent from @JeffCoVaccine.com to all the individuals in the database letting them know we got your name, no need to call again, no need to register again, and we will be getting to you as quickly as possible,” Hallman said.
They are prioritizing people by age, trying to help elderly citizens first, and working their way down the list.
