Chilton County storm survivor still shaken by severe weather

BILLINGSLEY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Chilton County man said he’s still shaken by Wednesday’s storms that ripped through the Village of Billingsley.
Devin Rudolph said he didn’t even know the area was under a tornado warning. He said he was getting ready to lie down and go to sleep when he heard a loud noise that sounded like a train heading for his house.
Rudolph said he feels blessed that he and his family are safe, and that their home sustained minor damage.
But just across the street, it was a very different story. Several homes in the area, demolished by the storm.
Rudolph said when he heard the loud noise he jumped up and ran to living room.
He and his cousin were trying to figure out what to do, but he says they were both paralyzed with fear, so they just sat down on the couch.
“Yeah…we stayed on the couch. I told her let’s go in the bathroom, but we were just so shocked…we couldn’t do nothing but just like sit there cause it was like so loud and the windows were up so the wind is blowing in the house and it’s like rain coming in too. Like I said I was in my room when I heard it. As soon as I heard it, the lights went out immediately so…I’m terrified,” Rudolph said.
Rudolph explained that he eventually got a few alerts on his phone, but they came after the storm had passed.
