Bones Backstreet BBQ organizes fund raiser for storm victims

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - One Chilton County restaurant is doing its part to help those impacted by Wednesday’s storms.
When owner of Bones Backstreet BBQ, Nicole Bone, saw the path of destruction through parts of Chilton County, she wanted to do something.
She immediately started cooking and serving food to those hardest hit.
She was extremely humble about the act of kindness saying it was the right thing to do.
Bone said right after the storm, she and her husband started talking about ways they could help.
She contacted some of the families impacted and arranged to bring food out to them.
Bone said there were so many people out helping that she decided to go ahead and feed everyone, but she wanted to do even more.
She said the Cox Family has been affected most by the storm, so she started a GoFundMe account for them, which at last check had already raised $1,425.
“We love our community. I mean if it wasn’t for our customers or the people here then we wouldn’t have our restaurant and they make it successful for us, so we want to give back. They need prayers and just as much help as they can get,” Bone explained.
She is also accepting monetary donations at the Bones Backstreet BBQ restaurant in Clanton.
