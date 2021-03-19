Troy student arrested for manslaughter following fatal car accident

On Dec. 13, 2020, Motes and a group of friends were traveling on Billingsley Road in Sylacauga in a 2009 Infinity G37 that belonged to Hickman. Police say the vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole. Motes was ejected. Sylacauga Ambulance Service responded to find Motes dead at the scene. Evidence shows that Hickman’s speeding caused the accident, according to police.