Officials confirm 3 tornadoes touched down in Tuscaloosa County Wednesday

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials have confirmed three tornadoes touched down in Tuscaloosa County Wednesday as severe weather swept through west Alabama.
The Tuscaloosa County EMA says the Red Cross determined that 12 homes on Thomas and South Rosser Roads were damaged or destroyed during one of them.
“Mainly shook up, you know - it’s just unexpected. We’ve had storms like this come through before and really didn’t think much about it cause they’ve all just blown past. We wasn’t so fortunate with this one,“ Justin Hendrix explained.
Hendrix said Thursday that his manufactured home was hit hard by Wednesday’s storm. He considered it a total loss after a fallen tree split his family’s home of six years in two.
There are a mix of mobile, wooden, and brick homes in that part of southern Tuscaloosa County affected by the rough weather.
“We are way fortunate. I know not even half a mile down the road, homes are destroyed. So we feel very fortunate that we had very little damage,” said Brandi Hall.
Tuscaloosa County EMA Director Nick Lolley believes some of the worst damage in the county happened in the southern part of the county. He said more people reached out to his office this week to find out where storm shelters were before the damaged occurred.
“We had over 152 phone calls, to be exact, asking for shelters, asking where to go,” said Lolley.
The American Red Cross is still doing site surveys in areas impacted by the storm.
