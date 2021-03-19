New life-saving equipment for Jeffco deputy patrol cars

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is adding new life-saving devices to all of their patrol cars. Through a partnership with Cardiac Solutions, JCSO cars will now include LUCAS Devices.
The LUCAS Devices are designed to give consistent chest compressions allowing first responders to help patients with other needs.
“This new partnership between JCSO and Cardiac Solutions is very important to us because sometimes we are the first responders on the scene and it’s crucial that we have the proper equipment to do that all we can to save a life,” Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway said. “This device not only puts us in the position to save lives, but it does so very quickly and efficiently.”
“The LUCAS device gives deputies another hand on the scene during life or death situations,” said Jon Seal, Chief Executive Officer of Cardiac Solutions. “By adding this device to all of the JCSO patrol cars, we are also reducing a number of high risk factors that deputies have to deal with when sometimes being the only safety personal on the scene.”
