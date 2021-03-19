Moundville church congregation dealing with tornado damage for the second time since 2011

HALE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The congregation of Greater Faith and Victory Worship Center has been affected by storms before.
In 2011, their church was in Tuscaloosa. The April 27th tornado destroyed the sanctuary, forcing members to find another place to worship.
The church moved to Waterbury Drive in Moundville just over a year ago. And now the church hopes to recover from the EF-1 tornado that hit Moundville Thursday. Their building suffered roof damage and water got in the sanctuary when a hard rain followed the tornado.
One of the church elders says the roof is basically gone. Part of the roof and AC units on it, were blown into the surrounding neighborhood. Today, folks boarded up part of the building while volunteers helped get downed trees out of the way so clean up would be easier.
“Our church was destroyed in the 2011 tornado. This is something that we’ve been through before. And basically we’re good. We feel really good about what God is going to do. He’s going to get the glory out of this some kind of way,” Warren Montgomery said. The congregation has not made a decision where it will hold services in the future.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.