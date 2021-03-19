2 inmates escape from Cullman Co. Jail, including man convicted of killing his parents

Leo Chavez and Robert Alan Peak (Source: Cullman Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff | March 18, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 10:48 PM

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking citizens to be on high alert after two inmates escaped the Cullman Co. Jail Thursday evening.

Leo Chavez and Robert Alan Peak were last seen east of the jail.

Officials search for escaped inmates near Bolte Road in Cullman.
Officials search for escaped inmates near Bolte Road in Cullman.

Four inmates originally escaped the jail Thursday evening, but two have since been captured.

Cullman Co. residents are advised to stay inside and lock their doors. Chavez and Robert are considered dangerous.

Authorities gather at the Cullman Co Sheriff's Office to search for two missing inmates.
Authorities gather at the Cullman Co Sheriff's Office to search for two missing inmates.

Chavez was convicted on three counts of capital murder in March for the murder of his parents.

Anyone who sees these men or knows of their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office at 256-734-0342.

