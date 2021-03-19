2 inmates escape from Cullman Co. Jail, including man convicted of killing his parents

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking citizens to be on high alert after two inmates escaped the Cullman Co. Jail Thursday evening.
Leo Chavez and Robert Alan Peak were last seen east of the jail.
Four inmates originally escaped the jail Thursday evening, but two have since been captured.
Cullman Co. residents are advised to stay inside and lock their doors. Chavez and Robert are considered dangerous.
Chavez was convicted on three counts of capital murder in March for the murder of his parents.
Anyone who sees these men or knows of their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office at 256-734-0342.
