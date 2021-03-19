FIRST ALERT: Chilly morning temperatures Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mostly cloudy, cooler than normal with temperatures in the 50s, and spotty showers. The coverage will be around 30% this afternoon. The activity is light in nature. It is breezy again with gusts up to 20 mph and you’ll likely need a jacket. A First Alert for 30s tonight and Saturday night, especially north of I-20 and if the temperature dips to 36 degrees or below you can get frost to form. The greatest chance sets up on Sunday morning, so don’t forget to bring in pets and plants.
Tomorrow is the first day of spring, but it won’t feel like it. We will start the day with clouds and a cooler feel and then see some sunshine as the day progresses and temperatures reach the upper 50s and lower 60s around 4 p.m. Plan on northeast winds to blow at 5 to 15 mph. A chilly start to Sunday and it looks like we have a small rain chance in east Alabama now, otherwise a mixture of sun and clouds, and highs in the middle 60s.
Next week temperatures will trend upwards both during the day and at night as moisture levels increase. Our Next Big Thing is the arrival of rain and storms by Tuesday afternoon and evening. Models are hinting at a disturbance that will bring rain and storms across the area. We could see moisture build in from the Gulf of Mexico setting us up for several days of wet weather.
Rain chances look fairly high on Wednesday and Thursday as an approaching cold front brings steady amounts of moisture from the Gulf. There’s some potential we could see strong storms during this time period, but confidence is rather low at this point. Models are confident on rain across the Southeast, but the instability (fuel needed to support strong storms) appears to be low at this point. We will monitor the forecasts over the weekend. If a strong or severe threat looks to develop, we will give you the First Alert!
The bigger story next week might focus on heavy rain and flood potential. Rainfall totals could be impressive for the middle and end of next week with totals between 2-4″. Both of our long-range models are hinting that flooding could be a concern along and south of I-20 with rainfall totals greater than 4″. Things can change between now and next week so keep checking all platforms as we fine tune this forecast.
