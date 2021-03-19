FIRST ALERT: Chilly morning temperatures Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mostly cloudy, cooler than normal with temperatures in the 50s, and spotty showers. The coverage will be around 30% this afternoon. The activity is light in nature. It is breezy again with gusts up to 20 mph and you’ll likely need a jacket. A First Alert for 30s tonight and Saturday night, especially north of I-20 and if the temperature dips to 36 degrees or below you can get frost to form. The greatest chance sets up on Sunday morning, so don’t forget to bring in pets and plants.