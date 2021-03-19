COVID-19 vaccination efforts ramp up in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Vaccinations for COVID-19 are an ongoing process in the Tuscaloosa-area.
On Friday morning, nurses prepared syringes with doses of the Moderna vaccine.
The Alabama Fire College hosted the second of three straight days of second round vaccinations for people in Tuscaloosa County.
“This has been really great for this community. Everybody is so happy to get their vaccine,” Tuscaloosa County EMA Director Nick Lolley explained.
Officials say 780 people got their shot there Thursday. Nearly 2,100 people over the age of 65 are scheduled to get their final vaccinations there by the close of business Saturday.
This week, DCH Regional Medical Center is vaccinating upwards of a 1,000 people a day, according to hospital spokesman Andy North. People there are also preparing to vaccinate even more folks as people 55 and up become eligible for vaccinations on Monday.
“We’re working diligently to get the form updated so that those individuals can register and be able to get the vaccine. We anticipate even more of an influx of individuals wanting and needing the vaccine,” North continued.
North also said as many as 1,100 people a day are registered for vaccination appointments next week.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.