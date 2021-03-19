COVID-19 shot side-effects still consistent after three months

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re learning more about the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine as more people receive the shot.
The biggest side reported effect is still the sore arm that some describe as feeling like you’ve been socked in the arm.
“Soreness at the site of the injection, or sometimes redness or other symptomology at the site,” said Dr. Karen Landers at ADPH.
Dr. Landers at ADPH has been tracking vaccination data, including side effects, since December.
“Some people may have fever, or chills, fatigue, or muscle aches or joint aches,” she added.
Those icky feelings after the vaccine usually only last 24 hours, but if they last longer, you should call your doctor.
“They could have some other illness, and we have had people contract COVID after their first dose of vaccine,” Dr. Landers noted.
All three current vaccines have generally the same risk of after-effects, but she says again it typically doesn’t last very long.
Remember not to take pain relievers before getting the vaccine because it could blunt the immune response, but you can take them afterward if needed.
