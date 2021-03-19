Busy day for NWS teams surveying tornado damage after Wedneday’s severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Thursday was another busy day for Chris Darden and his colleagues at the NWS Birmingham office as the team spent the day surveying tornado damage after Wednesday’s storms.
“We saw several homes that were heavily damaged and a couple that were destroyed,” Darden, Chief Meteorologist at the NWS Birmingham said.
In Chilton County, Darden spoke with two families, about 10 people total, who rode out the storm and lived to tell about it despite their homes being destroyed. A preliminary storm survey shows EF-2 tornado damage with peak winds of 130mph south of Pools Crossroads according to the NWS. Surveys are ongoing.
“Several people mentioned they got the warning. Got their families into safe shelters and several below ground shelters minutes before the storm hit,” Darden said.
In Tuscaloosa County, a tornado swept through Rosser Road. Despite all the damage, no one was injured.
There was also damage in Moundville.
At one point, within a few minutes of each other, the NWS put out multiple tornado warnings for central Alabama.
We’re all too familiar with those warnings in recent years. As we go further into the spring severe weather season, Darden says have a safety plan and know where to go when bad weather strikes.
“Lets be thankful that most folks came through yesterday unscathed and a lot of folks dealing with damage. So let us help those folks and help them rebuild and lets also look forward to the next few months, making sure that we don’t let our guard down and plan accordingly,” Darden said.
Late this afternoon, Darden was in Dallas County looking over the damage. He once they finish surveying, NWS teams could find a dozen or more tornado tracks across Alabama.
