1 person dead after shots fired in Roebuck parking lot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was killed and another injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Roebuck Shopping Center in the 9100 block of Parkway East, Friday afternoon.
BPD officers say they arrived at the scene around 3:47 p.m. in response to a person shot.
One victim was transported to St. Vincent’s East with unknown injuries. A second victim was taken to UAB where they were pronounced dead.
After a preliminary investigation, officers learned that a fight broke out among a group of people. The fight escalated and several rounds of gunfire were exchanged.
Police say multiple vehicles were struck during the incident.
No suspects are in custody at this time.
