1 person dead after shots fired in Roebuck parking lot

1 person dead after shots fired in Roebuck parking lot
Roebuck Shopping Center in the 9100 block of Parkway East, Friday afternoon. (Source: wbrc)
By WBRC Staff | March 19, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 6:38 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was killed and another injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Roebuck Shopping Center in the 9100 block of Parkway East, Friday afternoon.

BPD officers say they arrived at the scene around 3:47 p.m. in response to a person shot.

One victim was transported to St. Vincent’s East with unknown injuries. A second victim was taken to UAB where they were pronounced dead.

After a preliminary investigation, officers learned that a fight broke out among a group of people. The fight escalated and several rounds of gunfire were exchanged.

Police say multiple vehicles were struck during the incident.

Roebuck Shopping Center
Roebuck Shopping Center (Source: wbrc)

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.