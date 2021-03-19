Alabama has had dozens of tornado warnings since Jan. 1

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama has had at least 60 tornado warnings across the state since January 1, 2021.
The Iowa Environmental Mesonet map measured the warnings from January to March 19, 2021. The tornado warning count by the National Weather Service Office showed Alabama has had 60 warnings.
Wednesday, five tornadoes touched down in Alabama, hurting several communities in Chilton, Hale, Tuscaloosa, and Cullman counties.
WBRC FOX6 News Meteorologist Matt Daniel said there were five confirmed tornadoes from the NWS in Birmingham and Huntsville. Daniel said more tornadoes will likely be determined over the next couple of days as they continue to survey the damage.
