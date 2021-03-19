AL National Guard to set up mobile vaccine clinics in several counties

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting next Tuesday, the Alabama National Guard will start giving out vaccines in several counites.
Governor Kay Ivey says the teams will have the capacity of at least a thousand vaccinations per day at each site.
We’re told the mobile vaccination teams will rotate through the designated counties. State health leaders say this effort is to help speed up getting shots into arms and to make sure there’s equity in the process.
“We care very much about vaccinating the people who are most vulnerable. As you heard me say many times, African Americans in our state are particularly vulnerable to be infected and more likely to die from this disease. It’s certainly true nationally,” Dr. Scott Harris with ADPH said.
This effort is taking place over 24 counties over the next few weeks. Right now, no appointments are necessary.
Rural Mobile Vaccination Clinics: Week One
*Due to the nature of the mission, there will likely be adjustments made. Should any locations change, the ADPH and partnering agencies will provide any updates.
March 23: Covington & Sumter Counties
· Kiwanis Building: 2085 Kiwanis Drive, Andalusia, AL 36420 (Covington)
· UWA Football Parking Lot (Sumter)
March 24: Coffee & Greene Counties
· Enterprise Civic Center: 2401 Neil Metcalf Road, Enterprise, AL 36330 (Coffee)
· Abandoned Airport: 435 Airport Road, Eutaw, AL 35462 (Greene)
March 25: Dale & Hale Counties
· Ozark Civic Center: 320 East College Street, Ozark, AL 36360 (Dale)
· Moundville Ball Park: Industrial Drive, Moundville, AL (Hale)
March 26: Henry & Perry Counties
· Calvary Baptist Church: 310 Dothan Road, Abbeville, AL 36310 (Henry)
· Marion Military Institute (Perry)
Rural Mobile Vaccination Clinics: Week Two
March 30: Dallas & Lowndes Counties
· Bloch Park: 108 Dallas Avenue, Selma, AL 36701 (Dallas)
· Old National Guard Armory: 5 Gilmer Hills Road, Fort Deposit, AL 36032 (Lowndes)
March 31: Bullock & Choctaw Counties
· Union Springs Elementary School: 211 Conecuh Avenue West, Union Springs, AL 36089 (Bullock)
· Heritage Church of God: 161 Main Street, Gilbertown, AL 36908 (Choctaw)
April 1: Macon & Marengo Counties
· ALNG Armory: 1101 Chappie James Avenue, Tuskegee, AL 36083 (Macon)
· Old ALNG Armory Maintenance Shop: 2420 Alabama Highway 28 East, Linden, AL 36748 (Marengo)
April 2: Russell & Wilcox Counties
· Chattahoochee Valley CC: 2602 College Drive, Phenix City, AL 36869 (Russell)
· Wilcox Central High School: 1310 T.L. Threadgill Road, Camden, AL 36726 (Wilcox)
Rural Mobile Vaccination Clinics: Week Three
April 6: Butler & Conecuh Counties
· Southside Baptist Church: 211 King Street, Greenville, AL 36037 (Butler)
· Liberty Hills Shopping Center: 78 Liberty Hill Place, Evergreen, AL 36401 (Conecuh)
April 7: Crenshaw & Monroe Counties
· Tom Harbin Farm Center: 816 Airport Road, Luverne, AL 36049 (Crenshaw)
· Monroe County High School: 212 Tiger Drive, Monroeville, AL 36460 (Monroe)
April 8: Clarke & Pike Counties
· SP Hudson Park: 115 Park Street, Grove Hill, AL 36451 (Clarke)
· Sportsplex: 701 Enzor Road, Troy, AL 36079 (Pike)
April 9: Barbour & Washington Counties
· Baker Hill School: 24 School House Road, Eufaula, AL 36027 (Barbour)
· 111 River Road (Just off Hwy. 43), McIntosh, AL 36553 (Washington)
All rural mobile vaccination clinics will operate 9:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. These clinics will be open for all eligible Alabamians, free of charge.
While these distribution efforts are ongoing, the ADPH will provide all of the up-to-date details, including the specific clinic sites and other logistic information on their website. In the instance of severe weather and other similar circumstances, ADPH and partnering agencies will provide any and all updates.
At this time, appointments are not required. Individuals are asked to wear a mask.
