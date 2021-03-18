Woman clings to tree for safety above flood waters in Morgan County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency responders are working to rescue a woman stuck in a tree above flood waters in Morgan County.
Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on Wilhite Road in Lacon just after 10 Wednesday night.
Deputies say the vehicle the woman was driving submerged into deep flood waters and she was able to escape the vehicle and cling to a tree for safety.
Crews are on the scene working to bring her to safety.
There are no further details at this time.
