Volunteers help Moundville church that suffered tornado damage clean up

HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A lot of work went into cleaning up damage from the EF-1 tornado that passed through Moundville Wednesday.
Even though some businesses are making repairs for a fee, there were volunteers also helping for free. Thursday, WBRC found Tristan and Keith Bradley helping members of the Greater Faith and Victory Worship Center.
The Bradley’s helped cut up some of the trees around the church that were blown over. They’ve known the Greater Victory’ pastoral for several years and have helped the church out before.
The Bradley’s are members of The Church of the Highlands and say helping people in their time if need is a calling they answer to.
“That’s what the church is all about. That’s bringing the body of Christ, getting out and helping people in need. The verse of the day was talking about Jesus washing feet, our feet. So we’re supposed to wash other peoples’ feet and serve others,” Tristan Bradley said. “That’s the perfect example of what’s going on here today.”
