Widespread storm damage in Cullman affects over 30 roadways

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Damage has been confirmed in Cullman Alabama following severe weather throughout the state Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Cullman Co. EMA, a tree fell onto a home on County Rd. 1513. No injuries were reported.
The roof was blown off of a building on County Rd. 1514 and trees and powerlines are also down in the area.
The video below is flooding in Cullman Co at I-65 by the 278 bridge.
The widespread damage led to Cullman County Schools canceling classes on Thursday. Officials say there were at least 33 roads affected during the storms, which hindered transportation to and from schools.
