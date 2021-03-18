Severe storms bring damaging winds to NWFL Thursday morning

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A severe line of storms, with radar indicated tornadic activity and damaging straight-line wind gusts, passed through NWFL this morning. The gusty winds downed fences and damaged roofs in the Bayou George area just after 6am. The damaging winds also shattered window panes outside of the Harbour Village Condo At Historic St Andrews and downed trees creating power outages in Chipley.
Wind reports along this line varied from nearly 40mph around Walton County on up to 82mph at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport in Northern Bay County.