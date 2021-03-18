Severe storms bring damaging winds to NWFL Thursday morning

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A severe line of storms, with radar indicated tornadic activity and damaging straight-line wind gusts, passed through NWFL this morning. The gusty winds downed fences and damaged roofs in the Bayou George area just after 6am. The damaging winds also shattered window panes outside of the Harbour Village Condo At Historic St Andrews and downed trees creating power outages in Chipley.