Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Amara Parker!
Amara is a senior at Anniston High School with a 3.46 GPA. She is a member of Spanish Club, FBLA, Robotics Club and is SGA Treasurer. Outside of school, she volunteers in the community through Upward Bound, West Anniston Foundation and more. She works hard to give back and excel in all she does.
Amara, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
