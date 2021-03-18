New equipment coming to law enforcement agencies in 3 Ala counties

(WBRC) - Law enforcement agencies in three Alabama counties will be better equipped thanks to grants from Governor Kay Ivey.
The money, totaling, $80,823 will be used in Jefferson, Walker and Shelby counties to buy new equipment.
“New equipment for these officers will help them better protect the residents and visitors in their communities,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am pleased to assist these departments in their efforts to better equip officers as they serve and protect.”
Here’s the breakdown:
- Gardendale is using $24,000 to purchase new dashcam systems for four Gardendale Police Department patrol vehicles to enhance accountability, increase officer safety and assist in evidence collection .
- Dora is using $23,973 to purchase new computers, printers, body cameras, spike strips, training guns, simulation rounds and ballistic helmets for the Dora Police Department.
- Alabaster is using $8,850 to purchase radar units for Alabaster Police Department patrol units to make roadways safer.
- A $24,000 grant will enable Midfield to purchase enough Tasers to equip all Midfield Police Department officers, giving them a non-lethal alternative to respond to dangerous situations.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA manages a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, infrastructure upgrades, recreation, energy conservation and water resources management.
“Gov. Ivey and ADECA fully support the efforts of these cities to assist their officers who put themselves at risk for the people of their communities,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “These grant funds will help make them and residents safer.”
