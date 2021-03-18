Mt. Olive man thankful his home is livable following severe storms

MT. OLIVE, Ala. (WBRC) - Many in Mt. Olive are in recovery mode tonight after severe weather mowed a path of destruction through the area.
Kenneth Murray is calling himself lucky. His home sustained some damage Wednesday night, but he said he and his wife are still able to stay there. He says his neighbors were not as fortunate.
Murray said he and his wife were watching the weather on TV, so he knew the storm was getting close. But, he said they weren’t too worried because in the 37 years they’ve lived there, they’ve never taken a direct hit, until now.
He said they were going to head downstairs to ride out the storm, but it came upon them so fast, they decided to hunker down in the hallway. By the time they got settled, the storm had passed, but not before leaving its mark.
“The tree fell, but I have a covered porch and I think it caught the tree as it came down and slowed it so it didn’t hit with full force and go through like his house,” he said pointing to another home with more significant damage. “It just went into it,” he said assessing his own roof again. “Kind of like a fork. Some of the limbs have punctured the roof, so it leaked a little bit.”.
Murray said a small bathroom of the home has the most damage, but he’s thankful the rest of his home is still livable.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.