Mt. Olive family displaced after strong winds blow tree into home

MT. OLIVE, Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday’s severe weather caused severe damage to parts of Mt. Olive, demolishing homes and destroying property.
Now, Jamie Neely and her family are displaced one night after a tree fell through their home.
Neely says she and her family took cover in the basement of their home on Lynn Circle. She says her husband was yelling for everyone to get down on the floor and no sooner than he closed the door, the tree fell through the house.
She said it all happened so fast, a matter of seconds. All of a sudden it became dark outside, it started raining really hard, and the winds picked up significantly. She said looking out the window, you could see debris flying all around.
Neely said the family has been living here about 11 years and this is like nothing she’s ever been through before.
“I have to thank God for protecting us and no one was hurt, and He got us downstairs in time and I just have to give all the thanks to Him for keeping His hands on us.”
Neely said since this is all still so fresh, it’s unclear what their next steps will be. She says she and her husband will have a better understanding of whether the home can be repaired once a contractor has been out to inspect it.
For now, they’re staying with family.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.