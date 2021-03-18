Moundville post office damaged during severe weather; building temporarily closed

MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Moundville post office on 2nd Avenue has temporarily suspended operations due to damage to its building from Wednesday’s severe weather.
Delivery of mail and packages will continue for Moundville, residential and business customers, provided it is safe to do so. Letter carriers ask customers to help delivery by ensuring the area around their mailbox is free of debris.
The post office will reopen as soon as repairs are made and the building is inspected to ensure the safety and well-being of postal customers and employees.
Customers may buy stamps, ship packages, and conduct other retail transactions at the Skyland, AL, Post Office, 3201 Skyland Blvd E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405-9998. Hours are Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The Skyland Post Office is closed Sunday. Customers are reminded that an online Post Office at usps.com is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
With proper identification, Moundville, AL customers may pick up their Post Office Box mail at the Skyland location.
