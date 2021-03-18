Moundville post office damaged during severe weather; building temporarily closed

Customers may buy stamps, ship packages, and conduct other retail transactions at the Skyland, AL, Post Office, 3201 Skyland Blvd E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405-9998. Hours are Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The Skyland Post Office is closed Sunday. Customers are reminded that an online Post Office at usps.com is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.