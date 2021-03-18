Man arrested in Fayette County meth bust

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A drug bust in Fayette County Thursday morning resulted in one arrest and the recovery of a slew of drugs, weapons and cash.
Investigators served a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of 11th St SW in Fayette at 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
As a result of the raid, 25-year-old Steven Patrick Musgrove was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, first-degree possession of marijuana, failure to affix a tax stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and certain persons forbidden from possessing a firearm.
Officers recovered 77 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, several firearms, cash and drug paraphernalia.
A variety of agencies handled the investigation including the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette Police Department, Winfield Police Department and agents with the Region E Alabama Drug Task Force.
“This is an ongoing investigation. I anticipate more charges to come in the near future,” said 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.