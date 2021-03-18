‘It could have been much worse’: Gov. Ivey releases statement after Wednesday’s severe storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Gov. Kay Ivey released a statement Thursday morning after an afternoon and night of waves of tornadoes and severe weather statewide.
Areas in Jefferson, Chilton, Cullman, Tuscaloosa, Hale and other counties received extensive damage, but there were fortunately no injuries or deaths reported.
Gov. Ivey’s full statement reads:
“Alabamians weathered tornadoes and significant thunderstorms yesterday into the early hours this morning. Like forecasts projected, we had a lot of spinning systems last night, but thankfully, a number of funnel clouds and swirling supercells with vortices did not extend to the ground. While tree and structure damage seems fairly widespread, I have received no reports of fatalities. I pray that remains the case as the assessment gets going. Overall, we have a lot to be grateful for, as it could have been much worse. Thank you to our weather experts, first responders and power crews. I am praying for all those that have been severely impacted and stand ready to assist in the recovery efforts.”
