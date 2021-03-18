‘It could have been much worse’: Gov. Ivey releases statement after Wednesday’s severe storms

“Alabamians weathered tornadoes and significant thunderstorms yesterday into the early hours this morning. Like forecasts projected, we had a lot of spinning systems last night, but thankfully, a number of funnel clouds and swirling supercells with vortices did not extend to the ground. While tree and structure damage seems fairly widespread, I have received no reports of fatalities. I pray that remains the case as the assessment gets going. Overall, we have a lot to be grateful for, as it could have been much worse. Thank you to our weather experts, first responders and power crews. I am praying for all those that have been severely impacted and stand ready to assist in the recovery efforts.”