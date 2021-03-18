Happy 101st birthday, Col. Carl Cooper!

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - A special drive-by birthday celebration for American hero and Vestavia Hills veteran Colonel Carl Cooper.
Colonel Carl Cooper, Retired, US Marine Corps, turns 101.
Friends and family waved, blew kisses and honked birthday wishes Thursday outside his home.
Colonel Cooper smiled and returned loving waves.
Colonel Cooper grew up on a farm in Chilton County and served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. He has seen more than most can imagine.
In January the 101-year-old veteran got his second vaccine dose.
