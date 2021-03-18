Former Shelby Co. sheriff’s deputy arrested on child porn charges

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A former Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy faces several charges.
Evan Jamieson, 38, of Harpersville is charged with two-counts of possession of obscene matter containing visual depictions of persons under 17-years-of age.
He is also charged with two-counts of dissemination of obscene matter containing visual depictions of persons under 17-years-of-age.
Jamieson resigned from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office over a year ago while in good standing. Sheriff John Samaniego stated, “We are shocked by the news of this investigation.”
Jamieson turned himself in to the Shelby County Jail on the afternoon of March 12, 2021 and was released later the same day after making bond.
Anyone with information on this investigation is encouraged to contact the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is not involved in the investigation of these charges.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.