First Alert for cooler and breezy conditions Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning. We can finally breathe a sigh of relief as a cold front has moved through our state giving us quiet weather. All of the nasty thunderstorms from yesterday evening moved out a few hours quicker than originally thought. We have no active watches or warnings across the area. First Alert AccuTrack showed a line of showers and a few thunderstorms moving through east Alabama between 4-5 AM. It will be out of here by sunrise leaving us mostly dry. All of the active weather today will be across the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic. Temperatures are as warm as it will get today. Our high temperature actually occurred shortly after midnight this morning. Most of us are in the lower 60s, but temperatures are forecast to cool into the 50s today. Make sure you grab a jacket because it will feel really chilly going into the afternoon hours. We could see a brief window of some sunshine this morning, but cloud cover will likely move back in by late this morning and stay with us during the afternoon and evening hours. A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out today as cooler air moves in from the north. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky today with a 30% chance for showers. Temperatures this afternoon will end up in the low to mid 50s. I would not be surprised if temperatures drop into the upper 40s by 4-5 p.m. in parts of Central Alabama. Plan for westerly winds today at 10-20 mph. We could see wind gusts around 25 mph. Winds will make it feel several degrees cooler this afternoon.