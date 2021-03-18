First Alert for cooler and breezy conditions Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning. We can finally breathe a sigh of relief as a cold front has moved through our state giving us quiet weather. All of the nasty thunderstorms from yesterday evening moved out a few hours quicker than originally thought. We have no active watches or warnings across the area. First Alert AccuTrack showed a line of showers and a few thunderstorms moving through east Alabama between 4-5 AM. It will be out of here by sunrise leaving us mostly dry. All of the active weather today will be across the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic. Temperatures are as warm as it will get today. Our high temperature actually occurred shortly after midnight this morning. Most of us are in the lower 60s, but temperatures are forecast to cool into the 50s today. Make sure you grab a jacket because it will feel really chilly going into the afternoon hours. We could see a brief window of some sunshine this morning, but cloud cover will likely move back in by late this morning and stay with us during the afternoon and evening hours. A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out today as cooler air moves in from the north. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky today with a 30% chance for showers. Temperatures this afternoon will end up in the low to mid 50s. I would not be surprised if temperatures drop into the upper 40s by 4-5 p.m. in parts of Central Alabama. Plan for westerly winds today at 10-20 mph. We could see wind gusts around 25 mph. Winds will make it feel several degrees cooler this afternoon.
First Alert for Chilly Temperatures Tonight: We will likely stay mostly cloudy tonight with northwest winds at 5-10 mph. We could see wind gusts up to 15 mph tonight as cooler air continues to move in. Temperatures will trend closer to average with lows in the low to mid 40s. You will definitely need the jacket tomorrow morning.
Friday’s Forecast: An upper level low will continue to produce cloud cover across the Southeast tomorrow. A weak disturbance from Georgia could move into east Alabama tomorrow evening giving us a small chance for some sprinkles across the area. Temperatures will trend below average tomorrow afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Average high for March 19th is 67°F. It will remain breezy with northwest winds at 10-15 mph. A few spotty showers are possible Friday evening and Friday night, but most locations will stay dry as temperatures drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Weekend Forecast: The weekend is looking quiet and cool. We’ll likely start Saturday off mostly cloudy with cloud cover decreasing a little bit by the afternoon hours. We’ll call it a partly sunny to partly cloudy sky with high temperatures warming into the upper 50s and lower 60s. We’ll give everyone a first alert for the potential to see frosty conditions develop Sunday morning as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30s. Areas that could trend colder will be Hamilton, Cullman, Oneonta, and Gadsden. If you are worried about your plants, you might want to cover them up Saturday evening to be on the safe side. Not a bad idea to bring the pets inside too so they stay warm. Sunday afternoon will give us a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 60s.
Next Big Thing: Early next week will we likely see warmer temperatures. We’ll stay dry Monday with highs approaching 70°F. More showers and thunderstorms could move in as we head into Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. Rain chances look to continue as we head into next Wednesday and Thursday. Models are hinting the possibility of another round of showers and storms during this time frame that could become strong or severe. It’s simply too early to know exact intensity or timing at this point. We’ll watch this time frame for you and let you know what could happen as we approach the weekend. For now, nothing to worry about since it is so far away from now.
