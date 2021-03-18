Dr. Fauci on vaccines in Alabama and fall football

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is doing okay when it comes to vaccination distribution according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and member of the COVID-19 White House Task Force.
WBRC FOX6 News Anchor Jonathan Hardison spoke with Dr. Fauci via zoom Thursday about how Alabama is doing and why some people might still be hesitant to get vaccinated.
Dr. Fauci said things will transform for vaccine distribution as we get new vaccines to meet the high demand in Alabama. Fauci said clinics, like the dozens of Alabama National Guard clinics starting March 23, and pharmacies will play a significant role in helping underserved areas and ensuring equity in access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Alabama will end the state mask mandate on April 9. As of March 18 Alabama has the lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since April 25. Jonathan asked Dr. Fauci about his thoughts on ending the mask mandate, even with numbers down.
Fauci said we don’t want to prematurely declare victory, even when numbers are low. He said no mask mandate doesn’t mean no one will ever wear a mask again. He said it’s best to keep a close eye on infections and make sure cities don’t increase.
Dr. Fauci said he understands about some vaccine hesitancy, especially in the African American community because of the unethical Tuskegee experiments, but he said he wants to assure people there are ethical constraints with testing that make those things impossible now.
Fauci also said there was not a careless rush to develop COVID vaccine, but the quickness is more of a reflection of the huge scientific gains that medicine has made in developing vaccines. Dr. Fauci said the science is proof these vaccines are highly efficacious and safe.
Ready for football?
The University Alabama is one of the schools hoping for a full stadium for fall football in the 2021 season. Jonathan Hardison asked Dr. Fauci if the way to get stadiums full again is to get everyone vaccinated.
Fauci said the easiest way to get people in the stadiums to watch the games and protect the players is to have low infection levels in the surrounding cities. He said the ways to do that are to get vaccinated when you can, wear masks, social distance and follow the rules to keep COVID cases down.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.