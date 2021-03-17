Zip Code 35215 anxious for vaccines after record COVID cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One region of Jefferson County has been anxious to get more access to vaccines, especially given the history of the virus in the area.
The state has COVID case data based on zip codes, and one stood out during spike in cases not too long ago.
The zip code 35215 had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at one point in the pandemic and the area continued to spike in recent months.
That zip code includes Center Point, a city that does not have its own hospital and has to seek medical care in Birmingham.
On Tuesday, a new site for vaccinations was announced that will serve that area, something Jefferson County Commissioner LaShunda Scales advocated for.
“This all began really with a call to UAB and asking senior officials to help us to make sure that those who want to be vaccinated, that at least the accessibility and availability of vaccines could be provided,” said Scales in a press conference announcing the new site.
Out of 100,000 vaccines, just 21% have gone to Black residents and this new site helps to bridge that discrepancy.
