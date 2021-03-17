West Point High School student killed in crash Tuesday

CULLMAN CO, Ala. (WBRC) - A West Point High School student died in a wreck Tuesday afternoon.
Christopher Owens was 16-years-old. His mom, Becky Drummond, is a science teacher at the school.
The single-vehicle accident happened in 6500 block of County Road 940.
“We are all saddened by the loss of Chris. Not only did we lose a student, but with Chris being the son of one of our teachers, this is especially hard for our faculty, staff, and community. Our prayers are with the family at this time,” Heith Yearwood, West Point High School Principal said.
“Our hearts are broken this morning. This young man was loved by everyone, and his family has deep roots in our school system and extended community. Please lift his family, friends, and community up in prayers as we support them during their loss.” Dr. Shane Barnette, Cullman County School Superintendent said.
