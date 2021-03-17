WATCH: Possible tornado in Central/South Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Incredible images were caught on camera Wednesday during severe weather in Central and South Alabama.
The storm moved through Demopolis after 2:00 Wednesday.
Michael Clements was rolling on his camera when the storm came through downtown.
Josh Pate caught a storm, a possible tornado, crossing US 82 south of County Road 187.
A Chilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy said there was damage near the Cooper/Verbena area with at least one home damaged. There are no reports of injuries.
Timmy Smith was near I-65 in Chilton County looking toward Verbena when a storm passed over the interstate.
Jamie Childress was rolling when the storm went behind Peach Park in Clanton:
Some trees were blown down and tossed around in the Clanton area.
Alison Leigh was in Selma when she got these images of the massive storm:
