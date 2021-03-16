Vaccine eligibility opens for more people March 22nd

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - By this time next week, an additional 2 million people will be eligible for the COVID vaccine in Alabama. Including people 55 years and older, people with special needs, and people who are in the 1 C Group.
The 1-C group includes:
- Transportation and logistics
- Waste and wastewater
- Food service (includes restaurant staff)
- Shelter and housing (construction)
- Finance (bank tellers)
- Information technology and communication
- Energy
- Legal
- Media
- Public safety (engineers)
Leaders with Hope Enterprise Credit Union say the team is excited to have the opportunity because some members have been directly impacted by COVID. The credit union shut down indoor operations as a safety precaution last spring and has primarily used drive-thru services during the pandemic.
Leaders believe this extra step means one step closer to normal operations.
“What we’ll do is monitor the pace at which our team members become vaccinated and use that information to help us develop a strategy for getting back to normal or what we’re used to work environment. While we’re excited we’re eligible, we know that doesn’t mean everyone will immediately be vaccinated,” said Kendra Key, senior vice president of Community and Economic Development Hope Enterprise Credit Union.
As more people become eligible, we know you have questions about how to find and register for a COVID Vaccine appointment. We’re on your side with step by step guides to walk you through how to use the vaccine finder apps throughout the WBRC news app and website.
